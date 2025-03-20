Harbour Investments Inc. Has $702,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 511,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Linde by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 29,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $459.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.61. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

In other Linde news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,571.38. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,662. This trade represents a 65.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,159 shares of company stock worth $5,603,843. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

