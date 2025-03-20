Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 15,918 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

