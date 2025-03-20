HUB Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

HUB Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,064 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

