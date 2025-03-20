iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

