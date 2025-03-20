Kampmann Melissa S. Sells 230 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kampmann Melissa S. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.