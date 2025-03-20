Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 36,029 call options on the company. This is an increase of 489% compared to the average volume of 6,122 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 43,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 267,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,450,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of DNN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 2,499,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,205,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -148.50 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

