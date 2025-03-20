Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 106,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $740.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

