Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Up 15.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) rose 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.94). Approximately 149,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average daily volume of 26,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.54).
Quartix Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £106.46 million, a PE ratio of -138.41 and a beta of 1.04.
Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Analysts expect that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current year.
Quartix Technologies Increases Dividend
About Quartix Technologies
The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quartix Technologies
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.