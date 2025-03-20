Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Up 15.9% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) rose 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.94). Approximately 149,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average daily volume of 26,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.54).

Quartix Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £106.46 million, a PE ratio of -138.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Analysts expect that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current year.

Quartix Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -188.75%.

About Quartix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.