Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Up 15.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) rose 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.94). Approximately 149,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average daily volume of 26,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.54).

Quartix Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £106.46 million, a PE ratio of -138.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Analysts expect that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current year.

Quartix Technologies Increases Dividend

About Quartix Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -188.75%.

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

Featured Stories

