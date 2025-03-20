Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 26.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shot up 26.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 21,644,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 3,912,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
Strategic Minerals Stock Up 7.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.70.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile
The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.
