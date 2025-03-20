Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 1,201,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 845,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.