Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

