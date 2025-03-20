Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $195.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

