Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $595.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $550.00 to $595.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.59.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $386.93. 9,262,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,229,120. Microsoft has a one year low of $376.91 and a one year high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,343,058,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 48,526.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,501,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,567,258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,422,466 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,096,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $288,336,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

