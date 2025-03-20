Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 72,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 24,802 shares.The stock last traded at $98.35 and had previously closed at $98.47.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $945.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,876,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

