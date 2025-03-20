Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRAD. Guggenheim began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

SRAD traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 9,853,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,868,000 after purchasing an additional 193,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after buying an additional 463,441 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,596,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 930,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 454,826 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.