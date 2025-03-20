Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOP

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.4 %

COOP opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $114.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.