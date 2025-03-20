Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Eric Carre Sells 51,179 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Carre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

