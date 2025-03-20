Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEC. Raymond James started coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance
Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.
Institutional Trading of Capital Clean Energy Carriers
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the third quarter worth $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.
About Capital Clean Energy Carriers
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.
