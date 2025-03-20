Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 3,849,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,328,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

NBIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

