Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.96. 176,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.43. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $159.77 and a twelve month high of $281.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,472,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,039,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,091,000 after buying an additional 127,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,786,000 after buying an additional 367,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.