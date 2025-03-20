Reviewing Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) & VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sound Group and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 VNET Group 0 0 4 2 3.33

VNET Group has a consensus target price of $9.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.58%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Sound Group.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Sound Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sound Group and VNET Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $1.77 billion 0.01 -$17.84 million N/A N/A VNET Group $8.26 billion 0.31 -$372.38 million ($0.01) -985.00

Sound Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VNET Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group N/A N/A N/A VNET Group -28.54% -5.68% -1.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VNET Group beats Sound Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

