Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL) Critical Comparison

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $1.29, suggesting a potential upside of 51.66%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares.

This table compares Hyperfine and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -309.42% -57.54% -50.38% Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $13.26 million 4.68 -$44.24 million ($0.57) -1.49 Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares $572,291.00 48.53 N/A N/A N/A

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded on November 2, 2022 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

