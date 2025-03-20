Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 26,784 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,784 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Shell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 117,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 110,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $216.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.