Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

