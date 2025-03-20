OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.