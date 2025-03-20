OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBR opened at $190.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

