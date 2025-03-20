Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Cosan Price Performance

Shares of CSAN opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Cosan has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Get Cosan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cosan in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.