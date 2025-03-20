Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.65 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.45 ($0.55), with a volume of 34595344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.80 ($0.53).

Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The company has a market capitalization of £907.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.45.

About Pan African Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.