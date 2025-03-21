Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DAR opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $48.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

