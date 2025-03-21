Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $47,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

SEA Stock Up 0.7 %

SEA stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 847.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.07. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

