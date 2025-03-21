Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,321,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 374,952 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $80.74 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

