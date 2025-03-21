Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

