Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Amentum by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,611,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after buying an additional 1,076,375 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Amentum by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,414,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,097 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amentum by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amentum by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amentum by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amentum

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Amentum Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

