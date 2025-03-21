Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

FICO stock opened at $1,854.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,836.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,983.62.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

