ProVise Management Group LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

