Xponance Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $235.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $246.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.73 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

