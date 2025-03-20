RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RTX were worth $32,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in RTX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 6.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

