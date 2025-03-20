Viawealth LLC Sells 374 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Viawealth LLC reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $331.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.23 and its 200 day moving average is $345.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $242.52 and a 52-week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

