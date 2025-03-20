Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 79,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,336,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 40.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,939.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $259.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.46 and a 200 day moving average of $229.77. The company has a market capitalization of $296.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

