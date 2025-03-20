Condor Capital Management Sells 212 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

