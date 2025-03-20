Top Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – March 17th

Alibaba Group, Baidu, Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, and Arista Networks are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares in companies involved in providing content and experiences in sectors such as film, television, music, gaming, and digital streaming. Investors in these stocks often seek exposure to consumer trends and innovations in the entertainment industry, which can yield significant growth opportunities despite inherent market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,681,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,861,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $8.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.44. 8,979,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.46. 3,601,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,395. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,133,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.51. 3,165,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,953. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

