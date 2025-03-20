Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Arvest Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,311.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 80,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average of $166.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

