Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $192.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $215.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.05. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

