Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 22.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) traded up 22.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. 181,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 116,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trigon Metals Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.67.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

