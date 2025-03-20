Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 975,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 536,036 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.50.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 237,739 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 395,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 180,918 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

