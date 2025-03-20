United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.46. 2,090,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,612,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $511.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,406,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 314,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 37,448.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 243,412 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

