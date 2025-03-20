CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $370.55 and last traded at $375.05. 771,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,728,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.51.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

