Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Increases By 19.8%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 53,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,721,000 after buying an additional 270,439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

