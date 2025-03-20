Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.72. 2,456,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,422,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 220,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 532,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 898,223 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 149.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,408 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

