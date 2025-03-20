Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Cut by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

